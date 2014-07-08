Skip to Main Content
Northern Ontario Camp Quality programs go virtual this year
Sudbury·Audio

Northern Ontario Camp Quality programs go virtual this year

A very special week of summer camp has to go virtual this year thanks to COVID-19. That camp is Camp Quality, for kids who've been affected by cancer.

'I'm just really excited to see everyone's faces, even if it's through the virtual campfire'

CBC News ·
Camping programs in northern Ontario that help children dealing with cancer enjoy the great outdoors will be going online this year. Camp Quality is launching a 'Camp from Home' effort to reach out to kids during the COVID-19 global pandemic. (Camp Quality/supplied)

There are some especially sad young campers this summer.

Families of children experiencing cancer and blood disorders from across northern Ontario won't be able to gather at Camp Quality in Monetville in West Nipissing or at its location northwestern Ontario location, north of Thunder Bay.

The Monetville camp director, Danielle Bourgeois-Lapiccirella, says it is traditionally an opportunity for children to take a break from treatment and enjoy campfires, the lake and the outdoors.

But many are immunocompromised and the gathering has been called off in favour of a virtual camp week.

"But I hope that we can be back at it, stronger and better than ever in 2021 and I'm fully confident that we'll all be reunited again," she said.

"I'm just really excited to see everyone's faces, even if it's through the virtual campfire."

Dozens of campers and their families from across the region are affected by the decision.

The virtual camps will take place in mid-July.

When you talk with those in the know about Camp Quality, the word "magic" gets used a lot. For a week each summer, kids affected by cancer and their siblings --some of them bereaved -- get a break. About 70 of them head to Camp Noronto in Monetville toforget about cancer and feeling different and just get to be kids away at summer camp. But this year, COVID-19 got in the way. And instead, the kids will have to "Camp from Home." Danielle Bourgeois-Lapiccirella is the director of Camp Quality Northern Ontario. She spoke with CBC's Jessica Pope. 6:41

With files from Kate Rutherford

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.