Northern Ontario Camp Quality programs go virtual this year
'I'm just really excited to see everyone's faces, even if it's through the virtual campfire'
There are some especially sad young campers this summer.
Families of children experiencing cancer and blood disorders from across northern Ontario won't be able to gather at Camp Quality in Monetville in West Nipissing or at its location northwestern Ontario location, north of Thunder Bay.
The Monetville camp director, Danielle Bourgeois-Lapiccirella, says it is traditionally an opportunity for children to take a break from treatment and enjoy campfires, the lake and the outdoors.
But many are immunocompromised and the gathering has been called off in favour of a virtual camp week.
"But I hope that we can be back at it, stronger and better than ever in 2021 and I'm fully confident that we'll all be reunited again," she said.
"I'm just really excited to see everyone's faces, even if it's through the virtual campfire."
Dozens of campers and their families from across the region are affected by the decision.
The virtual camps will take place in mid-July.
With files from Kate Rutherford
