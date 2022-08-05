Sudbury's 2022 Camino Challenge a 'fully immersed' forest experience

The Sudbury Camino is taking place Saturday, and organizers say this year's event will provide a fully-immersed forest experience for hikers.

Daniel Barrette, the executive director of Rainbow Routes in Sudbury, said this year's hike – the camino has been running for 6 years – is a "big, heavy" hike of 30 kilometres over single-track trails.

That's different than previous years, where organizers mapped out trails around Ramsey Lake, connecting with the Trans Canada trail, or half-urban, half-trail paths through the city.

"You're using this concept that has you scrambling at times," Barrette said. "So you're using your hands and feet going up rock caps. You've got a little bit at the start that is going to be easy… then after that you get into single track trails."

"The beauty of this route is definitely the fact that you're immersing yourself in nature for a whole day," he said. "You're gifting yourself that opportunity to quiet the mind, to be in the stillness of it, and to just be mindful in the present moment. So, and at the same time, you're really working out your body."

Hikers can register at the Rainbow Routes website, free of charge, Barrette said. He's also suggesting people take care to stretch before they hit the trails.

Daniel Barrette, executive director of Rainbow Routes Association in CBC studios in Sudbury, Ont. in 2018. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

And less-experienced hikers shouldn't balk at the 30-kilometre distance of the camino.

Barrette said the group also has shorter routes planned– 4 kilometres, 14 kilometres and 22 kilometres.

"We also have some facilitated groups as well. So if you're looking to connect with other individuals, or if you don't quite have the confidence to do it by yourself, you can definitely sign up and tell us that you'd like to to hike with some like-minded individuals and it will set you up for that."