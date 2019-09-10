A Sudbury woman is one of 15 young people chosen from across Canada to represent a national cancer organization.

Marley Cameron, 26, was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 19.

At that time she couldn't find support groups in Sudbury that represented youth with cancer, which motivated her to become involved with Young Adult Cancer Canada, a St. John's, Newfoundland-based group that provides young adults with a support network.

The organization recently chose advocates, like Cameron, to promote their message.

"To be diagnosed as a young adult, you have so many variables working against you to begin with and then to throw in a chronic illness on top of that. And all of the medical issues and financial issues...It's incredibly, incredibly difficult," Cameron said.

She said the ability to connect with others going through similar health challenges for support has been "indescribable."

"By support I mean they provide resources," Cameron said. "There's a social worker on the team, so she can help you connect with different organizations within your specific community or different health care professionals."

"They have also peer support groups online... I was connected to that [group] in about 2014 and I found a lot of hope."

Marley Cameron says she's made meaningful relationships with other cancer survivors through YACC. (Supplied by Marley Cameron)

Cameron has called these new connections "meaningful relationships," which has inspired her to continue to promote the group to others.

"I want everybody, as soon as they're diagnosed, to know this organization so they don't feel alone, so they don't feel isolated from everyone else."