Cambrian College student wins $3K prize for sewer inspection robot pitch

A Cambrian College mechatronics student in Sudbury won $3,000 for his pitch to develop a small robot that can inspect municipal water and sewer pipes.

Joe Greco, of Timmins, Ont., said he got the idea when he was working for a pipe inspection company and saw someone trying to lower a 45-kilogram robot into a manhole.

"One slip and down they go," Greco said. "It's an accident waiting to happen and I wanted to come up with an idea to eliminate that risk."

Greco said a smaller, and fully autonomous robot, would keep workers out of harm's way.

The $3,000 prize was through the Cambrian College Student Innovation Challenge. Greco said his next step is to build a prototype and reach a point where it becomes a commercial product.

"Every year, it's great to see what ideas the students come up with," said Mike Commito, Cambrian's director of research and development, in a press release

"What is really powerful this year is the students pitched ideas that were based on a desire to help people in need. Our industry panelists were very impressed with this year's contestants, their passion and their work. Congratulations to all the winners."

Cambrian College student Layisha Paerhati was part of a team that pitched an idea for a smart watch, and analytic software, that alerts caregivers in the event of an emergency involving vulnerable people. (Supplied by Cambrian College)

Smart watch idea

The second prize winners, who walked away with $2,000, was a team made up of Cambrian students Fatima Ayo Williams, originally from Nigeria, and Layisha Paerhati, of China.

They pitched a smart watch with analytic software that would send alerts to caregivers and authorities in the event of an emergency involving vulnerable people.

Paerhati said she came up with the idea after her roommate's grandmother died of Alzheimer's disease.