Students in northern Ontario will be moving to online-only classes as schoolsl respond to the escalating risk of COVID-19.

At Nipissing in North Bay, Dr. MIke DeGagne, president and vice-chancellor, said he understands the decision will "cause some disruption," but he is also asking students for patience, compassion and understanding with one another.

Nipissing's university buildings will remain open, including the library, research labs, the athletics centre and food services.

Residences will remain open, and students are free to return home to study remotely, the school said.

In a publicly-released statement, the school said it will also be cancelling university-related flights to international destinations.

This follows Laurentian University's announcement that they are cancelling all but on-line classes for two weeks, following a case of COVID-19 in the city.

Cambrian College will also be suspending its classes for one week, beginning March 16 - March 20. Online courses are expected to continue as usual. On Monday, March 23, the college will begin remote or alternate "delivery of instruction" for all students.

According to a statement from the college "Lab instruction will be re-introduced during the week of March 23."

The statement also says that students will be able to finish their studies on time by April 24

Cambrian's campuses — including the residence, library, student space, computer labs, food services, and other service areas — will remain open, the college said. The fitness centre and gym will be closed, except for academic purposes only.