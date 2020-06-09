The doors are closed but Cambrian College in Sudbury is hosting an open house this week — online.

Typically, post-secondary schools open their doors to let in interested students, but due to the pandemic, that couldn't happen. The college's vice-president academic, Paula Gouveia, says people can still get information about various programs.

"Individuals will be able to see they can meet with their program faculty at a specific point in time and follow that Zoom link," she said.

She says students can learn more details about the program and placement opportunities.

As for how classes will work in the fall, Gouveia says it will be a "hybrid-delivery model."

"What that means is that we will be using faculty-led digital learning to deliver what's theory," she said.

"Our hands-on components will be back on campus but we'll be working in a way to ensure the health and safety of our students, our faculty and our staff."

Gouveia says work is underway to ensure on-campus work can be done while physically distancing.

She says in a program like welding, the space is large already for other safety reasons.

"You don't want any shards to be flying out," she said. "So a student could be in there in a very safe and contained way already."

'Very cautious'

She says other departments, like the dental department, might be more challenging.

"We have 20 dental chairs," she said. "We would not be bringing 20 students in at one time. We would bring in half the number of students at one time."

She says appropriate PPE would need to be worn when required.

Gouveia says she understands why some students might be tempted to wait to go back until they can do all of their learning on campus.

"We are taking every precaution that we can to ensure that your learning can continue or that you can start your learning journey in a way that is very meaningful and is not in any way shape or form what you would have expected," she said.

"Lots to think about and lots to contemplate, but I would say to our prospective students that we are being very, very cautious and very, very measured in the approach that we're taking."