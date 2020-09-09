Cambrian College says a new partnership will help Indigenous students looking to study the trades to get financial support.

In a news release today, the college says Vale will provide $75,000 to students in Indigenous communities enrolling in skilled trade programs. The funds will be matched by the Indigenous charity, Indspire, translating to $150,000 over three years.

"Through this scholarship, we aim to encourage skilled trades careers and to support Indigenous students through their learning journey," said Vale spokesperson Danica Pagnutti.

Roberta Jamieson, Indspire's president, says the partnership is another step in the direction of supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis students.

"As Canada's fastest growing demographic group, they stand ready to enrich our country in so many ways," she said.

Each award is valued at $2,500 and will be offered to students enrolling in the Heavy Equipment Technician, Industrial Mechanical Millwright Technician, Power Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Welding and Fabrication Technician programs.

Ron Sarazin, Cambrian's director of Indigenous Student Success and Services, says Indigenous students are unique in the sense that they have not always had the same opportunities throughout their education as others throughout the country.

"Being able to provide new students with access to funding at this level will allow them to focus directly on their education, in turn helping to build their confidence and capabilities," Sarazin said.