Cambrian College in Sudbury has created technology to check the COVID-19 vaccine status for everyone coming on campus.

The post secondary school announced in mid August that everyone who wanted to access the campus must be double vaccinated.

Students and staff voluntarily disclosed those details into the school's internal intranet system, which was then uploaded on to each of their identification (ID) cards.

When a student or staff scan the barcode on those ID cards the system confirms their vaccine status and they are allowed on campus.

"The fact that they did an in-house solution is great because if requirements change, if there's new government or public health directives that we have to follow, our team can make those adjustments to the internal system, rather quickly," said Dan Lessard, Cambrian's manager of communications.

"Our IT team has worked really hard to come up with a made-in-Cambrian solution, as opposed to an app-based solution, just to help us keep track of who's on campus in case there is a need for contact tracing that public health would do."

In addition to being fully vaccinated, Cambrian students, staff and faculty members must complete an online COVID-19 training module. When they scan their barcodes the system will acknowledge whether or not they have completed the training.

The campus has eight designated entrances where people can scan their barcodes and enter the school.

Lessard says the system, which the IT department developed within a matter of weeks allows for a quick and efficient check-in.

"We wanted to be able to get them (students & staff) inside the building quickly, especially now when we're getting into the fall season and the weather is getting cooler. You don't want to be outside in a line for 15 or 20 minutes."

Different system for visitors to Cambrian

Lessard said the college is developing an app-based system for visitors or contractors who need to access the campus.

"So we're developing an app based system where they can create an account and go through the same things," he said. Until that system is in place visitors can manually show their vaccination receipt to an employee at one of the designated entrances.

Students who live in residence must register their vaccination status with student management. Cambrian required at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the start of the academic year, and full vaccination by Oct. 15.

Sudbury’s Collège Boréal has opted to go with an app-based solution to verify the vaccination status of its visitors. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

Similar procedures at other institutions

Meanwhile Collège Boréal in Sudbury has opted to go with an app-based solution for everyone — students, staff, faculty and visitors — instead.

The Francophone college has required all students, staff and faculty members to have at least one vaccine dose by Sept. 7, and full vaccination by Oct. 15.

Michel Doucet, Boréal's vice-president of corporate services, said the institution will rely on the honour system until Oct. 15. On that date anyone on campus will need to have their vaccine status uploaded to the app.

Once a person is within the college's WiFi range they will need to answer a series of screening questions in the app.

Laurentian University has required individuals on campus either be fully vaccinated; be partially vaccinated with a negative COVID-19 test in the previous 72 hours; or have a valid exemption.

In an email to CBC, Laurentian said its IT department developed a secure portal for staff, students and faculty to share their vaccination status.

The university will also have on-site rapid testing and opportunities for people to get vaccinated.