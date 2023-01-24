New Cambrian College spiritual centre offers a safe space for students

For Gizmol Antony and her friends, the new Spiritual Centre at Cambrian College offers a safe space for them to practice their faith in between classes.

"Most of the people I know are international students. They don't even have time to go to church at least once a week because we have to work to pay our fees and everything," said Anthony, who is the director of inclusion and diversity for the Cambrian Student Council and an early childhood education student.

"So it is actually kind of hard to find time to go somewhere."

The college, based in Sudbury, Ont., unofficially opened the non-denominational centre when the new academic year started September. It has a main room for worship, a foot-washing station, and also has cubicles for people who want to pray or meditate in private.

"It's like a place where you can be calm and just feel the peace of your mind," Antony said.

Cambrian College's Spiritual Centre has an open space for students of any faith to worship. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

Gaston Cotnoir, Cambrian's manager of equity, diversity and inclusion, said students first requested a non-denominational space for worship and personal reflection a few years ago.

He said the college formed a committee to interview students and find out what they wanted out of the centre.

"There were interviews to know exactly what was needed to make sure that we create that perfect space for all students to feel welcome and included," Cotnoir said.

Cambrian officially opened the centre on Jan. 17.