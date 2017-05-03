Cambrian College in Sudbury is offering a program for those who maintain an industrial or commercial property.

This fall, a Maintenance Management Professional certificate program will be available at the school.

The courses will be about effectively managing the physical assets of a business, improving safety and productivity.

Kim Lair, the director of business operations at the college, said it's open to new professionals, but also aimed at those already working in the field.

"So for example, module 1 commences September 11 and it's on campus and it runs for five weeks," Lair said. "And then the next module will start October 16 and run weekly, as well."

"Being able to take the courses at night, we feel is a real benefit to anybody who is already working in the industry."

Lair said the college decided to offer the program after getting feedback from the business community.

"We needed to wait to ensure that we had sufficient registrations," she said. "Definitely we're at that point where industry partners and the general public are asking for this program to be offered, and we want to be able to fill that void."

Lair says the courses are offered in the evenings on a weekly basis to accommodate those who are still working.