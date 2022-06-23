Sudbury's Cambrian College has opened a new space dedicated to its LGBTQ community.

The Cambrian Pride Centre will be both a resource centre and positive space for students and staff at the college.

Bradie Granger, Cambrian's academic chair for the Schools of Justice and Academic Studies, said the centre has been a long time coming.

"We've had a pride room in the past, but it was staffed by volunteers," she said.

"So some of the time it wasn't open. It was very hard because at college you're here for one year, you're here for two, maybe three. So the turnover was quite significant. So it's been a very long process in terms of recognizing that we really needed a dedicated space that was more in the open, more accessible to the wider college community, and just to have it open more than what it was in the past."

Granger, who identifies as gay and two-spirit, said she wishes a similar space had existed when she was a student.

"You know, on a personal level, when I was growing up, there was no space, so I didn't know where to find people who were like me," Granger said.

"So it's really crucial for people to see themselves represented, to see where they can fit in and ask any questions or just meet with other people that are like minded."

For the opening of its new Pride Centre, Cambrian College unveiled a new pride flag that includes two feathers, to represent the two-spirit community. (Submitted by Cambrian College)

Last August, a task-force led by Catherine Poulton, Cambrian's wellness co-ordinator, set out to create the Pride Centre. Based on feedback they decided the space should empower, educate and engage the people who use it.

"Coming from a small town down south with minimal 2SLGBTQ+ resources, I am so happy that future Cambrian students will have a space to express themselves and find like-minded people," said Mars Petryna, a recent graduate from Cambrian's design and visual arts program.

Petryna identifies as trans Non-binary and bisexual.

The space also features a mural designed and painted by Matthew Lehtela, a graphic designer at Cambrian and an alumnus.