The president of Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ont., is stepping down in the new year to be closer to his family in New Brunswick.

Bill Best's last day at Cambrian will be Jan. 3. He has accepted the role of vice-president of finance and administration at the University of New Brunswick.

Best said both his mother and mother-in-law in New Brunswick have had strokes recently, and can no longer live independently.

"Despite loving my job and loving the community, and really enjoying what we're doing at Cambrian, I became open to looking at opportunities as they came up," he said.

Best joined Cambrian in 2014. Under his leadership, Cambrian transitioned to a college that offers courses year round and has recruited more international students.

"We were a very traditional eight-month college and, you know, very much focused on domestic students in a way that people would expect," he said.

"At this point, the college has been able to achieve what we refer to as a 12-month global degree granting, with six intakes a year college."

Best said Cambrian now has nearly 1,700 international students from 67 countries.

"We understood that if Cambrian wasn't going to go to the world then we would bring the world to Cambrian," he said.

Best hopes the community embraces the college's next president in the same way it accepted him. But he said they will have some important challenges to face.

"With public funding being lower than it ever has been and making sure that we focus on growth," he said.

"Growth isn't just for growth purposes, growth is because if you're not growing you're going behind."

Shawn Poland, Cambrian's vice-president of external partnerships and strategic enrolment, will take over as interim president in the new year.

Cambrian's board of governors will hire an executive recruitment firm to help with the search for a new president.

"The college has enjoyed unprecedented growth, investment and success under Bill's guidance, all while maintaining a strong financial position for the organization," Board chair Jeff Smith said in a news release.

"However, with elderly parents experiencing significant health issues last December that resulted in their inability to live independently, it is important for Bill to be closer to family. As such, on behalf of the board, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Bill and wish him every success as he assumes his new role back home."

