Every September 30th, schools across Canada remember and honour the Indigenous children who were sent to residential schools.

"The events were designed to commemorate the residential school experience, to witness and honour the healing journey of the survivors and their families, and to commit to the ongoing process of reconciliation," according to the Orange Shirt Day website.

Orange Shirt Day began after a former student, Phyllis (Jack) Webstad told her story. She was only six-years-old and on her first day at residential school, her brand new orange shirt, from her grandmother, was taken from her.

"It's a day for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit and all Canadians to remember Canada's history in regards to Indigenous children being sent to residential schools across Canada," said Dominic Beaudry, Odawa Anishinaabe from Wikwemkoong First Nation and a teacher with the Catholic School Board in Sudbury.

On Monday, students, teachers and faculty from schools all over Greater Sudbury will be wearing orange shirts, to commemorate the day.

"It represents the Indigenous children losing their culture, losing their language, losing all their personal belongings, so on that day we want to honour all those survivors of residential schools and also to remember all those that did attend residential schools and died there and didn't make it home," said Beaudry.

Beaudry says residential schools were about assimilating Indigenous children into Canadian society, he says it's important that everyone learns the truth about this history.

"I think it's all about ensuring that that's covered in our education system and to make sure that the history, the correct history is shared and I think we owe it to our students and people in general, what that history was about," he said.

Beaudry also says he's happy to see how many schools are participating in Orange Shirt Day and how many schools are using the day to teach Indigenous history.

"To begin to look deeper at who were First Nations people and what were some of their contributions. I think we'd be amazed at how many teachable moments are available during this time and to share that positive history of our First Nations," Beaudry said.

As part of Orange Shirt Day, Cambrian College will have a public presentation of the film "We Were Children" at 5 p.m.

The film shares the story of two children who were abused during their time at residential school.