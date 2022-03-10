Cambrian College to offer standalone nursing degree

Starting in September, Sudbury's Cambrian College will be offering a standalone bachelor of science-nursing (BScN) degree.

In a news release, a Cambrian spokesperson said the new program will have a unique emphasis on development, interprofessionalism, health promotion, acute care and additional hands-on training.

"Modern-day nursing is becoming more collaborative and interdisciplinary in nature, with nurses increasingly working in complex health-care teams that include physicians, therapists and other clinicians," Dr. June Raymond, dean of Cambrian's School of Health Sciences, said in the release.

"This program will prepare students for that environment. It will combine university-level theory with the enhanced, hands-on training that is the forte of a college education. We're confident it will produce graduates with the knowledge and hands-on skills to be leaders in the nursing profession."

In 2020, the Ontario government announced it would allow colleges to pursue their own standalone BScN programs, provided those programs meet all the requirements for a degree-level credential and are approved by the College of Nurses of Ontario.

Sault College also offering standalone program

Cambrian's announcement follows Sault College's launch of a standalone four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree March 7.

In a statement following Sault College's announcement, Jill Dunlop, Ontario's minister of colleges and universities, said the program's launch is an "important milestone" for post-secondary education.

"Given Sault's northern location, the college is in a unique position to address an acute regional need for nurses," Dunlop said. "And our government is increasing choices and reducing barriers to high-quality, local education for students."