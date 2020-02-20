Cambrian College could offer nursing degree
Ontario government modifies rules around which institutions can offer bachelors degrees in nursing
Cambrian College in Sudbury is exploring whether to independently offer a bachelor's degree in nursing.
Last week, the province announced that it would allow approved colleges to grant nursing degrees for the first time.
The change means some colleges will no longer have to partner with a university to offer the degree program.
Currently, students admitted at Cambrian College are able to take all their Laurentian University-approved nursing courses as well as Laurentian-approved electives at Cambrian's Sudbury Campus, Serge Demers, Laurentian's VP Academic, said.
Students from Cambrian can also take electives on the Laurentian campus, or online.
Paula Gouveia, Vice President, Academic at Cambrian, said it was a "welcome announcement" from the province, although the college has not yet decided whether they it will apply for the credential to offer the degree.
"At this point in time it doesn't actually change anything," Gouivea said. "We are in a partnership with Laurentian University and have been for 15 years."
"There's no anticipated change at this point in time because we have to take many different things into consideration, including discussing this opportunity with Laurentian."
If Cambrian does apply for the credential, students will go through a similar learning experience.
"Our faculty at Cambridge College are the ones that teach the full curriculum to the students, so the students do not travel between campuses or between institutions," Gouveia said.
"The full four years are taught by us on site. And so while the curriculum is curriculum that is shared, we are the ones that deliver it completely."
