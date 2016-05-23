A Sudbury college is teaming up with craft breweries and distilleries, all in the name of research.

On Thursday, Cambrian College's applied research division is hosting its Northern Ontario Craft Brewing and Distilling Summit.

Mike Commito is the college's director of research and development.

"We're focusing on these sector partners because we wanted to bring them together to talk about some of the challenges they have as rural and northern craft brewers and distillers," he said.

"And to also introduce them to the idea of applied research which is something they could do with Cambrian and other colleges."

Commito says 11 craft brewers and distillers from across the region will be in attendance. He says the college wants to connect the producers with student-led research to help solve industry challenges.

"Reducing their environmental footprint is something that I think is important to any business and so this is something where I think if we can help them with that, with their resources here that would be a first step," he said.

"Certainly we've had other brewers just talking to us about their production process, how we can help them streamline that and any other challenges. Again I think it kind of ranges from partner to partner."

Mike Commito is the Director of Applied Research at Cambrian College. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Commito says although the college doesn't have a brewing or distilling program, it can still help that industry.

"I think that this is a space where we can help a lot of these companies by pairing them with our faculty and students from our other complementary programs," he said.

"I think it's really cool that the college is taking on this initiative and bringing together all sorts of brewers and distillers."

The summit takes place this Thursday at the Northern Water Sports Centre in Sudbury.