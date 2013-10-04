Cambrian College revives hotel, restaurant management diploma

Sudbury's Cambrian College is restarting its hospitality program in hotel and restaurant management after a 10-year hiatus.

The four-semester-long diploma program will accept its first students in this year's spring semester, beginning in May, with its first cohort expected to graduate after the 2023 spring semester.

It's billed as the only program of its kind in northern Ontario. Brian Lobban, dean of the schools of Business, Information Technology, Media, Art and Design at Cambrian College, said the pandemic was a motivating factor to restart the program.

"We've seen an exodus of people leaving the hospitality industry," he said. "We looked at our hospitality management program and we thought this is what we can do to help our industry partners."

Cambrian's program focuses on the business of hospitality, Lobban said. It includes a seven-week placement with a hospitality business. Its course listing will include 'Beverages and Mixology,' 'Food and Nutrition Theory,' 'Accounting,' 'Gaming and Casinos,' 'Hospitality Law and Risk Management' and 'Indigenous Business and Economics.'

Program includes microcredential option

Lobban said Cambrian's hospitality program will primarily focus on the diploma stream, but there will be opportunities for students to obtain 'microcredentials' on specific topics. These will be intended for those who work in the industry and want to upgrade a specific set of skills, and who cannot enroll in the program full-time.

"Our program is really focused on training people for the business of hospitality and tourism, and it allows more mobility for people across businesses. So, you can graduate from this program and move amongst other industries," he said.

Cambrian cut its hospitality program in 2012, before Lobban became dean, and said he could not speak to why it was removed.

The accommodation service managers sector is expected to see demand for workers during the '20s, according to the federal government's job bank. Lobban said some interest from prospective workers may come through the so-called great resignation.

He said supporting northern Ontario's hospitality industry workforce would be important for the region's post-pandemic recovery.

"We are part of the economic recovery of the region, and of the province for that matter. If we can attract people with good, stable jobs, then that's good for everybody," Lobban said.

Finding workers is a 'struggle'

Laurie Marcil is the executive director of Nature and Outdoor Tourism Ontario, based in North Bay. She said labour shortages in the sector have existed since before the COVID-19 pandemic, and said she hoped having a program immersed in northern Ontario's hospitality and tourism industry would help address that.

"It's always the challenge of having them [prospective workers] have to go outside of northern Ontario to find those programs, and then we lose them. So having those programs right here in northern Ontario should be a very big help to keep people here," she said.

As pandemic restrictions begin to ease, she said industry partners will have to work hard to promote the available work in the north's hospitality sector, as well as encouraging visitors to explore the offerings closer to home.