Cambrian College in Sudbury is offering a new program this September that combines Indigenous programming with core academic courses.

The one-year General Arts and Science — Indigenous Specialization certificate program will also give students the opportunity to take Indigenous language courses in Ojibway and Cree.

Janice Clarke is with Cambrian College. She said the program can act as a bridge to other post-secondary studies or to employment.

"There's a lot of focus on core academics — English, math — and students take the Indigenous language courses," said Clarke.

"There's also a focus on study strategies, making career decisions, and then we have all of our courses that are focusing on Indigenous heritage and culture," she added.

Clarke said a Cambrian College recruitment team is currently on the James Bay coast so potential students have the opportunity to ask questions about the program.

While the program focuses on Indigenous culture and heritage, Clarke says any student interested in this inclusive and multicultural certificate program can apply.

Clarke says it can be a shock for students from remote communities to come to a city like Sudbury and added that the college is fortunate to have the Wabnode Centre for Indigenous Services.

"They do a really great job of helping to orient students, make sure they feel at home here, make sure they understand all the different services that are available." she explained.

Clarke said the college has already received applications for the program.



