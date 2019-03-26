Cambrian College has just announced it's offering free, non-credit courses to the general public — and say it's a way to thank and support the community during the current pandemic.

Bradie Granger is chair of General Studies and Academic Upgrading at Cambrian College. (Supplied/cambriancollege.ca) The courses offered include fundamentals of proper nutrition, dealing with stress and developing resilience, says Bradie Granger, chair of General Studies and Academic Upgrading.

"And then we have some videos about parenting through COVID-19 and what you can do with kids, and a series on financial literacy, like Budgeting 101 and talking about RRSPs," she said.

"So we're really looking at holistic health and how we can help the community."

She says there will be Indigenous course content as well.

"We wanted to make sure that our Indigenous community members also had something that they can access."

It's called Living the Good Life, or Mino-Bimaadiziwin, and features the Medicine Wheel — an ancient symbol used by some Indigenous Peoples of North and South America — which teaches people they have four aspects of that need to be in balance and equally developed to remain healthy..

"So it looks at holistic health, it looks at physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health," Granger said.

"So it's really looking at all aspects of your health in an Indigenous way."

Granger says the courses are available online and on-demand through the college's website.