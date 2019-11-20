Thirteen Cambrian College business students and their seven coaches are heading to Niagara Falls this week to compete in the 39th annual Ontario Colleges' Marketing Competition (OCMC).

The students will get a chance to show off what they've learned in class by presenting real-world solutions to real-world business problems and doing it in front of real-world industry professionals.

Marnie Staffen is a faculty member in Cambrian's Business Administration program and she's also one of the team coaches.

She remembers when she and fellow coach, Jean Beauchemin, took eight students to their first OCMC four years ago.

"We didn't take home any hardware but the students had such an amazing experience," she recalls.

Marnie Staffen is one of the coaches of the Cambrian College team headed to the Ontario Colleges' Marketing Competition. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

This year, students will participate in 10 different events like a job interview competition, a sales presentation competition, and something called IMC or integrated marketing communications where students are given a problem one week in advance and have to prepare a 15-minute solution.

In her last practice session in front of her classmates, business student Jenna Tanti presents her solution to a problem faced by Metro News, a free commuter newspaper in Toronto. Tanti's job is to come up with ideas on how to raise awareness for the company's email and marketing platform.

Tanti is also competing in an event called prospect pitching. "I go into a scenario room, I'm given a case, we get 30 minutes to prepare a presentation, and then we're in front of a panel of judges, and we have 15 minutes to present," Tanti explains.

In many cases, students present to real owners of real businesses.

Tanti has competed before so she knows how nerve-wracking it can be. Last year she made a presentation in front of the CEO of Dell Computers.

"That was kind of cool, being able to take the skills that I've learned from my job and my classroom and apply them in a real-world scenario that could be something that I did for the rest of my life," she says.

Coach Jean Beauchemin has high hopes for the team. "They're going to do very well. We're proud of all the progress that's happened . . . and I think we can represent northern Ontario very well at this competition."

The competition takes place November 21 and 22 in Niagara Falls.