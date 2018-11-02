Cambrian College programming has to stay nimble, new board of governor's chair says
Paul Pedersen notes Cambrian moved quickly to online instruction once COVID-19 hit last March
It's been about six years since Sudbury's police chief arrived in the north from his long-time home in York region. And one of the first things Paul Pedersen did when he came to the nickel city was become a member of Cambrian College's board of governors.
Just last week he was named chair of the volunteer board that oversees the post secondary school's strategic vision.
The college trains police officers through its police foundations program, so naturally Pedersen is keen on keeping an eye on that. But there's much more for him to consider in his role with the board.
Pedersen says that since the pandemic began employers, including the police service, are rethinking the way they conduct and deliver business — and the college plays an important role in supporting them. He says he wants to see the college remain agile.
"From a board perspective, you know, looking at the way programs are built and developed at Cambrian, it's about being adaptive. New programs that they bring to life. Some of which, quite frankly, we couldn't even imagine what the next need is going to be," he said.
"So you need to be nimble enough to be able to pivot when things change."
Pedersen notes Cambrian moved quickly to online instruction when COVID-19 hit last March. He says it's this kind of flexibility and adaptability he is championing, as he heads up this year's board.
He spoke about those considerations with CBC's Morning North host Markus Schwabe.
Pedersen takes on the role of chair for one year, replacing Kati McCartney, president at Froskr Corp.
The college also welcomed three new members: Gianni Grossi, president at Anmar, Janneke Nicholls, Cambrian's director of Facilities Management, and student representative Hayley Hill, who is taking the Advanced Care Paramedic Graduate program.
