After a three year hiatus, Cambrian College in Sudbury is bringing back badminton as a varsity sport.

The team was shelved after the 2015-2016 season due to low participation.

Now, the sport will return for the upcoming season.

"As a former badminton athlete and coach, it means a lot to see this sport return to Cambrian, Tim Yu, the school's athletics manager said.

"It is a unique sport that offers a lot of opportunity for our players to get into the action. We were a powerhouse in this sport and we look forward to building a successful team again."

Yu says he's confident there is enough interest to have a strong team.

"Over the past few years since we had stopped the program, someone had come into the town and had actually started rebuilding, and had started a junior club, had started bringing the competitiveness back into badminton here locally, as well as across northern Ontario," he said.

Yu says he expects many of Cambrian's international students to be involved, adding the team could help the college recruit students.

"They can go and say 'hey do you happen to play a varsity sport and these are the sports that we offer,'" he said.

"Having badminton as one of the more popular sports they can use it as a tool to say ' listen, when you come here there's some recreational activities available to you, plus competitive activity, if you're interested, and varsity being one of them."

Yu says the school is planning a doubles tournament next January and the public will be able to participate and watch.

According to the college, the new Golden Shield team will be led by Jim Duff. He's a coach with the Sudbury Junior Badminton Club and two high school teams in Sudbury. He's also coached Team Northern Ontario at the Ontario Winter Games.