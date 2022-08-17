Students enrolled in a new course at Cambrian College in Sudbury will be getting more hands-on experience in chemical engineering.

The post secondary school will be starting a new two-year Chemical Engineering Technician program next month.

Cambrian consulted with industry experts before creating the program.

"What industry is telling us is that we need to train students with the hands-on practical skills so that they can be job- ready within two years rather than three years," said Kim Crane, chair of the School of Engineering Technology and Environmental Studies.

Kim Crane is the Chair of Cambrian's School of Engineering Technology and Environmental Studies (Frédéric Projean/Radio-Canada)

"So this two year program allows our students to come in and learn the technical skills employers are wanting them to be job-ready with," she added.

Cambrian already has a three-year Chemical Engineering Technology Advanced diploma program.

"What we're finding is that a number of students have chemical engineering degrees which provide lots of theoretical knowledge, but they are sometimes lacking hands-on skills and training, and that is what this program offers," said Hadi Fergani, program coordinator for the Chemical Engineering Technician program.

"This program will allow us to produce graduates with high levels of theory and extensive hands-on practical training," he said.

In the new program, students will learn industry-standard practices in physical, analytic, organic and pyro chemistry; mineral processing; water treatment; sampling; instrument analysis and occupational health and safety.

"Our focus here, too, is mineral processing, the mining industry and we are also partnered with our applied research department who work very closely with our industry partners on real life projects so experiments, trying things out," Crane said.

"[The students] really get a lot of hands-on experience not just with our faculty but also with industry," she added.

The industry has predicted a nine per cent increase in demand for chemical engineering technicians.

"Honestly, there's a lot of opportunities throughout the province whether they want to stay in northern Ontario or go to southern Ontario."