Starting next fall, Cambrian College will have more options for students wanting to earn a degree in business.

The post-secondary school in Sudbury, Ont., will launch its four-year honours degree in Business Administration in September 2023.

"Just as with a traditional [Bachelor of Business Administration], Cambrian graduates will also be able to pursue graduate studies," said Paula Gouveia, vice-president academic.

"So if they are looking to pursue MBA credentials as they're off in the professional world, they will be able to do that. Because this is a degree. It's not about the place, it's a degree," she added.

Students could pursue specialization in accounting, data analytics and digital marketing.

The program also includes a 14-week internship.

The addition to the business offerings would make Cambrian the first college in northern Ontario to offer a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Over the years, previous business diploma students have asked about pursuing a degree.

"We have had to advise them to explore those options at another school," said Parvinder Arora, dean of Cambrian's School of Business.

"Now they do not need to leave Cambrian because our new Honours BBA will allow graduates of a two-year Business Diploma or a two-year Accounting Diploma to move seamlessly into year three of the BBA program," he said.

"At Cambrian we're listening to what employers want and what students are seeking, and we feel that our Honours BBA responds to what we have heard," Arora said.

"What they are telling us is they want degree-level theory along with the practical business skills training we already provide."

Cambrian College president Bill Best says the school is providing learners with degree programs because employers are looking for workers with both job-ready skills and high levels of theory. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"Increasingly, employers locally and beyond are looking for people with high levels of theory and job-ready skills, which is why Cambrian is fully embracing the opportunity to provide learners with Bachelor degree programs," said Bill Best, college president.

"At Cambrian, our forté is providing students with in-class learning and in-the-field experiences with employers. I think we have the best of both worlds here. It's a program poised for immense success."