A church with structural issues in Callander almost left the congregation without a place to worship but another church has stepped in to offer space.

The congregation at St. Peter's Anglican Church was facing Christmas without a church. The building is 131 years old and was recently shut down by the diocese due to structural issues.

Rev. Kevin McAllister met with Fr. Daniele Muscolino, the pastor of St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, and told him what was going on.

"I knew that there were some problems because it had been in the news that they were looking to buy another property, that the building could be temporarily closed because they didn't really know if it was safe," Muscolino said.

"That just started the conversation between us. Of course, we wanted to help them."

McAllister asked if sharing a space could be a possibility.

"My response right away was 'of course,'" Muscolino said.

"And then the second thing I said was I'll have to check with my bishop first."

Bishop Thomas Dowd said yes and then Muscolino told his parishioners the news.

"Everyone burst out in applause," he said. "Callander itself is a neat, close-knit community. The churches are literally across the street from each other so there is already a relationship established between our parishioners and theirs."

'Open to allowing this to continue'

Muscolino said thankfully, the two churches had already planned to have their Christmas Eve services at different times.

"It just worked," he said. "The church will already be decorated for Christmas for them so we're trying to make this as smooth a transition as possible."

He added there have been talks to determine if the arrangement will continue after Christmas.

"Depending on the state of their building, we don't know how long this will last or what the solution will be," he said.

"As far as I'm concerned and Bishop of our Diocese. .. we're open to allowing this to continue for as long as it's necessary."

McAllister said he's grateful the space is open for his parishioners to use.

"The Catholic community has shown incredible grace and hospitality in our time of need by giving us a home," he said.

"Our community without a home brings to mind the struggle of Mary and Joseph who had no place to go, appropriate for this time of year."