There is outrage in the community of Callander, Ont., after thieves broke into Mayor Hector Lavigne's home.

Lavigne died Monday morning. Police say thieves struck while the family was away dealing with his sudden death.

North Bay police chief Scott Tod says property, credit cards and other items were taken from the home.

He added that furnishings and the interior of the house were also maliciously damaged – which was an extra shock to family members.



"At the time of the infancy of their sorrow and grief, they arrive home to a home that's incapable of being lived in," Tod said. "We are incensed as a police department and as a community."

Tod added that he believes that the break and enter was not a random event, and that the thieves targeted the Lavigne residence.

Police said they arrested three people Monday evening, and recovered the stolen property from a home in North Bay.

Officers say they also seized methamphetamine pills valued at over $26,000, "crystal meth" valued at over $20,000, and cocaine valued at $21,000.

They also seized firearms, and a Toyota Corolla police believe was used in the distribution of illegal drugs.

Two of the suspects are scheduled to appear in a North Bay court February 18.