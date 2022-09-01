A nest of bald eagles in Callander, ON, will be under municipal protection despite encroaching development on the city's waterfront, the mayor of the small northern community said.

Earlier this summer, a family of eagles made their nest in a tall pine tree at the end of Lansdowne Street, a roadway that ends in a boat launch on the shores of Callander Bay.

The area is part of Callander's downtown and waterfront redevelopment – a plan that has been in the works for several years and includes a new library hub and rebuilt boat launch.

But once the eagles made their annual return to the tree – Mayor Rob Noon estimates the birds have been nesting there since 2019 – the town modified plans for any further development to give the eaglets a flying chance.

"We already anticipated that right at the start because it really is the makeup of our town and our staff to proactively reach out right away," he said.

"When can we work without endangering the eagles or bothering them? We didn't want to have any impact on them. That was the very first step."

The eagles, Noon said, have become a feature in the community, with people spotting them soaring over the waterfront, or wheeling in the skies above the Osprey Links golf course. People have even seen them perched – or "parked", Noon says – on the roof of the Foodland grocery store.

"Everybody talks about the eagles, they've really become part of the community," Noon said. "We're all well aware of them and we always want to maintain that natural [feel] and the nature of our municipality."

"Eagles nesting right in the middle of your town is quite the thing, so we don't want to ever get rid of them," he said.

Bald eagles, like this adolescent bird, have made a home in the high trees overlooking Callander Bay, despite encroaching development. (Submitted by Daniel Ebertt)

The municipality even issued a statement in mid-August reassuring the public that the removal of brush and trees in the area wouldn't affect the raptors.

"At the onset of the Lansdowne Project, staff had recognized that there may be an impact on the eagles that currently call the waterfront property home and solicited the advice of a species at risk biologist," the statement reads. "The proposed infrastructure work and tree/brush cutting was delayed in order to accommodate the breeding season."

Despite the presence of heavy construction equipment on site, the eagles – a species sensitive to human activity – appear to have remained in the area.

"They never left," Noon said. "They sat there and our guys were down there, people were taking pictures of them. We put a little gazebo down there as part of that development, and you can see them pretty much right from there."

"We have other people that live right underneath the nest that go out there and talk to the eagles all the time and feed them, although you're not supposed to. But you know, people do what they do."

Noon said any further development at the site will have to be assessed first, before anything moves forward.

"If, at a later time, development is proposed, and the trees near the nest are needing to be removed to accommodate proposed development, an environment assessment will need to be completed," the city's statement reads. "This is not proposed at this time."

But the city's plans don't come as any reassurance to Callander resident Jennifer McNutt Bywater, who said she's concerned that any further reduction of the eagles' habitat will eventually chase the birds away.

"The thing about the eagles was that people around here absolutely adored them," she said. "For three years they've been going down there and watching them, and watching them having their eaglets."

"When friends and family came to town, that's where they would go for a walk to go and check them out. They were so proud of them, and you know, these are endangered species, and they were right in our community, they've chosen to live amongst us."

"I just thought it was such a shame because there was no indication that this was going to happen. Basically, the community woke up and the trees were gone."

Development, conservation can work hand in hand, biologist says

Tianna Burke, a biologist with the Georgian Bay Mnidoo Gamii Biosphere, said bald eagles are listed as a species of "special concern" under the provincial Endangered Species Act.

"That means you cannot harm, harass or kill them," Burke said. "That also means that their nesting sites are protected. So as soon as a nest is built and eggs are laid, essentially, that tree becomes a nesting site and is protected."

Burke said there's a good chance that the eagles, if their habitat is undisturbed, will continue to return to the sites over the winter, which can contain "massive" nests.

"Some of the ones I've seen are a minimum of one meter in diameter," Burke said, adding that the birds prefer nesting sites in "super canopy" trees, or the tallest tree you may see on the skyline.

"Generally, eagles don't like closed forests, they prefer shoreline edges," she said. "Those very tall pines that you see on the sides of large water bodies, and that is because their primary food source is fish, and they want to be close to where they can find their food."

"Eagles also have a very high site fidelity, so they will use these same nests or same nesting area year after year."

That includes hatching a small flock of eaglets, usually in the spring.

All in all, Burke said she's encouraged by Callander's approach, and how city council has managed to protect the eagles and at the same time continue bigger plans for development.

"They're not necessarily separate from each other, but they go hand in hand," Burke said. "If anything, it shows how much people love wildlife, love birds. They love having these species in their backyard and so it's in their best interests to protect them."