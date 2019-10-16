A sentencing date has been scheduled for a Sudbury reporter charged with child pornography related offences.

In February, Callam Senyk-O'Flanagan, also known as Callam Rodya, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of accessing child pornography, three counts of making it available and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

At a court appearance on Wednesday, Senyk O'Flanagan's lawyer, Alex Toffoli, told the court they're moving towards a resolution on the case with the Crown.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for Jan. 7.

Rodya was working at CTV Sudbury at the time of the arrest.