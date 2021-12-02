A former northern Ontario TV reporter has been sentenced to house arrest after being pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Callam Senyk-O'Flanagan, who was known professionally as Callam Rodya, was sentenced Thursday by a Sudbury court to a nine-month conditional sentence, half of which he will be under house arrest and the other half under a curfew order.

"This is very difficult. I love this community. This city was my home for more than 20 years. It gave me so much, my soul mate, my dream career," the 35-year-old told the court.

"And I let you all down. I threw away everything I cared about it. And it's something that will haunt me for the rest of my life."

Senyk-O'Flanagan, who worked as a journalist for CTV and Sudbury.com, said he's being treated for bipolar disorder and substance abuse.

"I allowed curiosity to take over and corrupt my moral integrity," he told the virtual court proceeding.

"I have done wrong, but I can and will do better."

Justice Pierre Bradley ordered that after nine months, Senyk-O'Flanagan can remove his electronic monitor, but he will still be on probation for one year, is forbidden from having contact with children and will submit his DNA to a central data bank.

