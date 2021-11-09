A former journalist in Sudbury, Ont., has pleaded guilty in a child pornography case.

Callam Senyk-O'Flanagan, who also goes by Callam Rodya, pleaded guilty in front of a judge Tuesday morning to one count of committing an indecent act.

Senyk-O'Flanagan was arrested in 2019 and charged with several child pornography-related offences.

In 2018, an undercover officer in Sudbury was able to download child pornography from a computer based in the city. Police identified the location of the computer.

Laptop seized

In February 2019, Greater Sudbury police conducted a search warrant at Senyk-O'Flanagan's apartment on Riverside Drive and collected evidence.

Among the items police collected was a laptop. A preliminary forensic analysis of the computer found multiple child pornography videos in a documents folder.

A further analysis of Senyk-O'Flanagan's devices found 464 images that were identified as child pornography.

In court proceeding on Tuesday morning, Senyk-O'Flanagan's defence said the accused recognized those facts as being correct.

Senyk-O'Flanagan is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2.