Former Sudbury, Ont., journalist pleads guilty to charge in child porn case
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2
A former journalist in Sudbury, Ont., has pleaded guilty in a child pornography case.
Callam Senyk-O'Flanagan, who also goes by Callam Rodya, pleaded guilty in front of a judge Tuesday morning to one count of committing an indecent act.
Senyk-O'Flanagan was arrested in 2019 and charged with several child pornography-related offences.
In 2018, an undercover officer in Sudbury was able to download child pornography from a computer based in the city. Police identified the location of the computer.
Laptop seized
In February 2019, Greater Sudbury police conducted a search warrant at Senyk-O'Flanagan's apartment on Riverside Drive and collected evidence.
Among the items police collected was a laptop. A preliminary forensic analysis of the computer found multiple child pornography videos in a documents folder.
A further analysis of Senyk-O'Flanagan's devices found 464 images that were identified as child pornography.
In court proceeding on Tuesday morning, Senyk-O'Flanagan's defence said the accused recognized those facts as being correct.
Senyk-O'Flanagan is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 2.
