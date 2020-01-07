A former Sudbury journalist will have to wait at least one more week for a judicial decision on his child pornography offences.

Callam Senyk-O'Flanagan — who goes by Callam Rodya — was arrested in Feb. 2019.

Charges include three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of accessing child pornography and three counts of making available child pornography. There is also a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

During a search of a Sudbury home at the time, police found evidence of child pornography on computers, and a small bag of suspected cocaine.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

On Tuesday, in Sudbury court the case was adjourned until Wednesday, Jan. 15.

When the case was last before the courts, in October 2019, Rodya's lawyer told the judge they were working on a resolution with the Crown.

Before the arrest, Rodya worked as a television reporter with CTV in Sudbury.