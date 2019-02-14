Sudbury police say a 32-year-old man is facing several child pornography offences.

In October 2018, police identified a Sudbury resident downloading child pornography using a file sharing site.

On Wednesday, a search was conducted at a home in Sudbury. Police found evidence of child pornography on computers. Officers also found a small bag containing suspected cocaine as well.

As a result, police arrested Callam Senyk-O'Flanagan, also known as Callam Rodya. He's been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of accessing child pornography, three counts of making it available and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The charges have not been proven in court. He's scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to answer to the charges.

Rodya is currently a reporter with CTV in Sudbury.