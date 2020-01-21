As Starbucks settles into Sudbury's coffee market with two new stores, local coffee shops are reminding people they're still on the map.

Tania Renelli, the co-owner of Salute, with cafés in Sudbury's downtown and the south end, organized and printed a local coffee shop map and guide.

The map contains all of the coordinates for each local shop, as well as little incentives to stop in, including free coffee.

Renelli said she had plenty of support from other café owners for the project, calling it a show of "camaraderie" between local competitors.

"We are locally-owned and operated and not everyone is," says Tania Renelli, co-owner of Salute. "When you spend your money at a locally owned and operated shop, you're not only supporting those owners, but often they're connected to numerous other local businesses as well." (Jessica Pope/CBC)

"Five years ago a lot of these local coffee shops didn't even exist," Renelli said. "It's just in the recent years that some of us have come into existence."

"It might be an important message to get out to customers just to remind them that you do have locally owned and operated options out there," Renelli said. "And I know that other large corporations certainly do get their staff locally, but none of the profits remain in Sudbury."

Renelli says she doesn't necessarily see Starbucks as a threat, but is using the map as a way to reach out to people.

Starbucks recently opened two new locations, one at Barrydowne Road and the other on Paris Street.

"I think that there is room in the marketplace for all of us," Renelli said. "I do think that there is a place for all of us and we can all thrive."

"It's just sometimes a matter of carving out what your niche is, and really listening to what customers want from you and then meeting their needs."