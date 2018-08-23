A Sudbury army cadet is getting national recognition for his achievements.

Markus Valtonen is a former Cadet Chief Warrant Officer with the 2912 Cadets Corps in Sudbury.

He has been named Canada's most outstanding army cadet and will be awarded the General Walsh Memorial Sword. It's the highest national prize for any army cadet.

Valtonen says he was surprised to be chosen.

"It makes me realise how thankful I am to have been able to take advantage of the opportunities that were given to me during the program and also makes me feel very thankful for the peers and mentors I had around me."

Blackdown Cadet Training Centre Sunset Ceremony 2017. Markus Valtonen at front of line. (Supplied)

Valtonen first began a cadet when he was 12 years old. He says his parents were both army cadets with the 2912 Sudbury Irish Royal Canadian Army Cadets Corps when they were young and that is where they met.

He started out in basic training but after going on a two week summer camp, he says he was hooked and it has been his life since. "The past six years, the cadet program has been one of the main parts of my life and I'm very happy to say that."

He says he is thankful for the opportunities the cadets offer, for instance a two week trip to the Yukon paddling and climbing mountains as well as taking the Canadian Forces basic parachuting course for one month.

Markus Valtonen at the top of Mt. Goldensides Yukon during the 2017 National Army Cadet Expedition. (Supplied)

Valtonen says those experiences are amazing, but it's the mentors he has had and the fact that he is now a mentor himself that means the most.

"It is not achieving certain goals, but getting to see the personal development of those around you because of stuff that you are doing is probably one of the most rewarding experiences."

Valtonen has since retired from the cadet program after receiving early acceptance to the Royal Military College in Kingston.