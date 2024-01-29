Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury

More people turning to second-hand items, say Sudbury, Ont. stores

A Sudbury, Ont. consignment store and thrift store have both gotten busier in recent years as more people turn to second-hand purchases.

Sweet Cheeks has 3,000 members who bring in items on consignment for discounts on their purchases

Jonathan Migneault · CBC News ·

‘Thrifting has almost become cool,’ Sudbury, Ont. stores see more people buying second-hand

9 hours ago
Duration 1:14
The Jarrett Value Centre thrift store and Sweet Cheeks Maternity and Children's consignment store in Sudbury, Ont. have seen a new influx of younger customers buying second-hand items.

Jess Whalen says she can't imagine buying new clothes for her toddler.

"If it's something he's going to get dirty, ruin, wear a couple of times before he outgrows it, I don't want to spend, you know, $13 when I can spend a tenth of that here," she said.

Whalen is a regular customer at the Sweet Cheeks Maternity and Children's consignment store in the Sudbury, Ont. community of Garson.

Store owner Beth Koth says business has been up the last five or six years as parents and caregivers become more open to purchasing second-hand items for their children.

A storefront with a sign that says Sweet Cheeks Maternity and Children's Store.
The Sweet Cheeks Maternity and Children's consignment store in Garson sells second-hand children's items on consignment. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

"I think it's a lot to do with second-hand is not so taboo anymore," she said.

"It's almost become cool to buy second-hand and thrift. Like thrifting has become huge in the last few years for sure."

Koth said people are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of their purchases, and deciding to buy things second-hand – and donate their old things – to reduce their footprint.

Her store has 3,000 members who bring in used items on consignment, which nets them a 30 per cent discount on their next purchase.

"We do occasionally get some donations, but 90 per cent of the stuff is on consignment and then the rest covers the overhead," Koth said.

"So, you know, rent, insurance, heat, hydro, phone, internet, debit machine, cleaners, tags, all the stuff that you need to run the business."

A blonde woman standing in a small store.
Beth Koth owns the Sweet Cheeks Maternity and Children's consignment store. She says buying things second-hand is less taboo now than it once was. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Koth said the business model allows her to sell most items for about one quarter of the retail price.

"Typical sleepers usually retail for about $17 to $20 in the store," she said. "Here they're pretty much on average $2.99 or $3.99."

Customer Jen Sheppard said stores that sell second-hand items in the community are essential.

"I think that it's a shame more people don't shop in consignment or second-hand like this because there's so much savings to be had here," she said.

"It's wonderful to support local business people like Beth and you know just you get way more bang for your buck."

A large pile of garbage bags filled with clothing.
A pile of clothing donations at the Jarrett Value Centre thrift store in Sudbury. Executive director Kim Daly says donations have kept steady following the pandemic. (Jonathan Mignealt/CBC)

Young adults buying second-hand

The Jarrett Value Centre, a long-standing thrift store in Sudbury, has also been more busy in recent years, according to Kim Daly.

Daly is the executive director of Sudbury Developmental Services, which runs the thrift store as a social enterprise – providing jobs for people with developmental disabilities.

"We've seen an influx of people changing their buying habits," she said.

"People are being a little bit more mindful of where they're shopping. And they're realizing that thrifting is really providing them an opportunity to still, you know, update their wardrobe, get some decor items updated and find some really, really cool vintage collectibles."

Daly said young adults and teenagers are especially interested in second-hand items.

"Gen Zers are making thrifting a cool thing," she said. "I think that there has been a little bit of a shift to that."

Daly said there's always been a stigma buying second-hand items, but that is starting to change.

"I think people are being more intentional in their shopping with what's happening in our economy." she said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Migneault

Digital reporter/editor

Jonathan Migneault is a CBC digital reporter/editor based in Sudbury. He is always looking for good stories about northeastern Ontario. Send story ideas to jonathan.migneault@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now