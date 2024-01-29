More people turning to second-hand items, say Sudbury, Ont. stores

The Jarrett Value Centre thrift store and Sweet Cheeks Maternity and Children's consignment store in Sudbury, Ont. have seen a new influx of younger customers buying second-hand items.

Jess Whalen says she can't imagine buying new clothes for her toddler.

"If it's something he's going to get dirty, ruin, wear a couple of times before he outgrows it, I don't want to spend, you know, $13 when I can spend a tenth of that here," she said.

Whalen is a regular customer at the Sweet Cheeks Maternity and Children's consignment store in the Sudbury, Ont. community of Garson.

Store owner Beth Koth says business has been up the last five or six years as parents and caregivers become more open to purchasing second-hand items for their children.

The Sweet Cheeks Maternity and Children's consignment store in Garson sells second-hand children's items on consignment. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

"I think it's a lot to do with second-hand is not so taboo anymore," she said.

"It's almost become cool to buy second-hand and thrift. Like thrifting has become huge in the last few years for sure."

Koth said people are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of their purchases, and deciding to buy things second-hand – and donate their old things – to reduce their footprint.

Her store has 3,000 members who bring in used items on consignment, which nets them a 30 per cent discount on their next purchase.

"We do occasionally get some donations, but 90 per cent of the stuff is on consignment and then the rest covers the overhead," Koth said.

"So, you know, rent, insurance, heat, hydro, phone, internet, debit machine, cleaners, tags, all the stuff that you need to run the business."

Beth Koth owns the Sweet Cheeks Maternity and Children's consignment store. She says buying things second-hand is less taboo now than it once was. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

Koth said the business model allows her to sell most items for about one quarter of the retail price.

"Typical sleepers usually retail for about $17 to $20 in the store," she said. "Here they're pretty much on average $2.99 or $3.99."

Customer Jen Sheppard said stores that sell second-hand items in the community are essential.

"I think that it's a shame more people don't shop in consignment or second-hand like this because there's so much savings to be had here," she said.

"It's wonderful to support local business people like Beth and you know just you get way more bang for your buck."

A pile of clothing donations at the Jarrett Value Centre thrift store in Sudbury. Executive director Kim Daly says donations have kept steady following the pandemic. (Jonathan Mignealt/CBC)

Young adults buying second-hand

The Jarrett Value Centre, a long-standing thrift store in Sudbury, has also been more busy in recent years, according to Kim Daly.

Daly is the executive director of Sudbury Developmental Services, which runs the thrift store as a social enterprise – providing jobs for people with developmental disabilities.

"We've seen an influx of people changing their buying habits," she said.

"People are being a little bit more mindful of where they're shopping. And they're realizing that thrifting is really providing them an opportunity to still, you know, update their wardrobe, get some decor items updated and find some really, really cool vintage collectibles."

Daly said young adults and teenagers are especially interested in second-hand items.

"Gen Zers are making thrifting a cool thing," she said. "I think that there has been a little bit of a shift to that."

Daly said there's always been a stigma buying second-hand items, but that is starting to change.

"I think people are being more intentional in their shopping with what's happening in our economy." she said.