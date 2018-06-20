A strawberry farmer in the Sudbury-area says it's been an extremely busy year as the season gets underway.

Beaulieu Farms In Chelmsford opened last week for people to come and pick their own strawberries and to purchase pre-picked baskets.

Lynn Mainville-Beach helps manage the strawberry patch.

"We're extremely busy," she said. "I don't know if it's from people having cabin fever from being at home with COVID, I find that there's a lot more people."

Mainville-Beach adds the hot weather has also been having an impact, resulting in lots of people coming early to try and beat the heat. She says by the time the afternoon rolls around, they've been closing.

"In the mornings, it's been crazy. There are lineups, but everyone has been really patient and really good," she said.

"We've been running out early and have had to close every couple of days until the fields ripen up."

Mainville-Beach says changes have been made due to the pandemic, including keeping customers apart. She says areas where people purchase baskets have more space.

She says she's also hired two people to be out in the field to direct pickers where to go.

"Before, we only had one person taking care of pick-your-own," she said. "Now we're three at all times."

Those workers also remind pickers to stay in their own rows and to be 2 metres away from others.

As for the strawberries this year, Mainville-Beach says they're not only popular, they're getting great reviews for taste.

"They are delicious. They're grown for taste," she said. "I just wish we had more."