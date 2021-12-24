New government supports to help businesses impacted by public health restrictions due to COVID-19 are welcome but won't be enough to help many, said the chair of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce.

On Wednesday the provincial government announced it would introduce new rebates for Ontario businesses affected by the pandemic.

In mid-January eligible businesses will be able apply to the Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program. The program will allow businesses impacted by capacity limits to receive rebate payments equivalent to 50 per cent of the property tax and energy costs they incur while under those limits.

The province will also provide a six-month interest- and penalty-free period for businesses to make payments for most provincially administered taxes. That period will start on Jan. 1, 2022 and end on July 1, 2022.

Neil Milner is the chair of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce. (Supplied by Neil Milner)

But Neil Milner, chair of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, said grants would be more useful for businesses like gyms and restaurants, that have been affected the most by capacity limits and lockdowns throughout the pandemic.

"And so when you're talking about loans and deferred taxes, these businesses don't have the capacity to make up for lost business," he said.

"The losses that they've experienced to date are permanent. So we would like to see more grants as opposed to loans or deferred payments."

Federal programs expanded

In addition to the provincial supports, the federal government has announced it would expand eligibility for the Local Lockdown Program and Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday that the two programs, which previously applied to businesses and workers affected by lockdowns, would be expanded to include capacity limits as well.

Employees who have lost more than half of their income, and who are in regions where governments have introduced capacity restrictions of 50 per cent or more, will be eligible to receive $300 per week from the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit.

Employers who face the same capacity limits, and have lost at least 25 per cent of their revenue, will also be eligible for the Local Lockdown Program. It grants wage subsidies from 25 to 75 per cent depending on revenue loss.

Milner said the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce has not yet heard from many of its members about the changes because they are so new.

He said many changes for businesses throughout the pandemic have come with little to no warning.

"The decision makers are taking a significant amount of time to craft the policies that they're putting in place and then they lay them on business with little or no time to react," Milner said.

Relief for businesses

Rob Knox, president of the Timmins Chamber of Commerce, said he hopes the new programs will provide some relief for business owners and "allow them to keep their doors open for a little longer."

Knox said he was encouraged Ontario has not returned to lockdowns.

"In particular I feel for the barbershops and hair salons and gyms that are really adversely affected," he said.

"But that said, these announcements aren't as strict or draconian as in the earlier stages of the pandemic, because of the high rate of vaccinations and so on. So it's encouraging that it's not a lockdown per se."