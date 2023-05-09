A new program in downtown Sudbury to launch January 1st will put more outreach workers in the core during the day instead of police officers.

The Welcoming Streets initiative is a partnership between the Downtown Business Improvement Association and the Go-Give Project.

Kendra MacIsaac is the co-chair of the Sudbury BIA and says businesses have had no choice but to call police when trying to deal with people loitering and using drugs in front of their establishments recently.

She says many unsheltered people simply have nowhere to go and are doing their best to survive on the streets.

However businesses are trying to rebuild from the pandemic and trying to lure back customers which makes for an uneasy coexistence and can lead to clashes at times, says MacIsaac.

Kendra MacIsaac is the vice president of health and wellness at the YMCA in Sudbury, and co-chair of the Sudbury Downtown Business Improvement Association (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

"It's just a matter of everything is back opened up after a very long pandemic and I would say there are more vulnerable population in and around the downtown core," says MacIsaac.

She says there is frustration on both sides.

"These individuals are looking for somewhere safe and warm to be, or somewhere to use the washroom, and our downtown business owners are not that for them," she says.

Businesses have been resorting to calling police to resolve loitering and other issues not considered a priority for officers.

Thanks to some funding from the BIA and the Greater Sudbury Economic Development Corporation, the Go-Give Project will hire outreach workers to respond instead.

Executive director Evie Ali says two will be available at all times during the day and evening to respond to business calls and re-direct people to appropriate services.

She says the workers are trained to be humane and gentle and the approach has worked well during a sixty day pilot run of the program.

Evie Ali, the executive director of the Go-Give Project, says the Welcoming Streets partnership will allow them to provide more daytime outreach for people who are unhoused and use substances. (Submitted by Evie Ali)

"We've had a few phone calls where individuals, you know, might be loitering in the entranceway of local businesses," she says. "This, of course, is affecting the business and patrons attending the business. And of course, our community members have very limited spaces to go. So oftentimes this might look like us taking a walk with them, you know, going to purchase a meal or snack and just having that conversation with them on behalf of the business owners in a very kind and compassionate way that allows them to understand both sides as well and have their needs met without judgment."

Ali says the program is also an opportunity to educate business owners about stigma and help them feel more comfortable with people in the vulnerable community.

As for MacIsaac, she sees the partnership as a way to expand outreach in a way that will support business owners who don't know where to turn and to relieve pressure on police.

"The support being provided is to our business owners directly, not to the vulnerable," she says "So yes, it might be redirecting the vulnerable, but it's to support the the business community so that they feel that they have the support that they need to continue to operate in downtown Sudbury."

As for the issue of barriers to the access of public washrooms, MacIsaac says the BIA continues to advocate for some kind of a solution for the vulnerable population.

The Welcoming Streets program will formally launch at the beginning of the 2024.