Sudbury police arrest man after bus terminal fight, find drugs

Police arrested a 22-year-old man after a fight at a Greater Sudbury bus terminal.

Police said they responded to call at the Ontario Northland Bus Terminal on the Kingsway, in which several men were involved in a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation.

Police said witnesses reported hearing a gunshot at the bus terminal as well.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one of the men who had minor injuries, and arrested him.

They said they found he had close to 30 grams of cocaine on him, along with $1,800 in cash. When they searched his bag at the police headquarters, they found an additional 13.5 grams of cocaine.

Police charged the 22-year-old man with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police have asked anyone with information related to the identities of those involved in the fight to call them at 705-675-9171, or to reach Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.