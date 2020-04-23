Ontario Northland says too many empty seats on its motorcoaches are leading it to reduce the frequency of its service dramatically in the northeast.

Renée Baker, spokesperson for Ontario Northland, says routes to Toronto, Ottawa, North Bay, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins will be affected beginning Sunday.

Baker estimates there are 85 to 90 per cent fewer passengers than usual due to fears of COVID-19, along with messaging to stay home to avoid exposure.

She says the reductions are temporary.

"We will be continuing to service all communities just at a reduced frequency, so just to give you an example, the Sault Ste. Marie to White River, for instance will be reduced from a six day per week to a a two day per week service," she says.

Daily service to Kirkland Lake is also being cut back to three times per week, Baker adds.

Passengers who have reservations on a cancelled route will be contacted and offered an alternative travel time or full refunds.

Ontario Northland's passenger rail service to Moosonee remains suspended in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 to communities on the James Bay coast.