Timmins Police says the driver of a school bus was not at fault after a child fell out of a school bus window on Monday.

Spokesperson Marc Depatie says the bus was coming to a stop when the six-year old boy fell out of the emergency window.

It is not clear, says Depatie, if the boy accidentally activated the bar at the back of the bus that opens the window, or if the mechanism malfunctioned.

He says there was no collision and no injury so police are no longer involved.

Depatie says the Ministry of Transportation is looking into the incident.

A spokesperson with the Conseil scolaire catholique des Grandes Rivières says an investigation is underway.