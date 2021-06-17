Some Sudbury school bus drivers say they are surprised at a driver shortage that has led to seven cancelled routes this week.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium, which manages school buses in Greater Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island, cancelled seven bus routes early in the week because it did not have enough replacement bus drivers to fill in for workers who called in sick.

Renée Boucher, the consortium's executive director, said some drivers were exposed to COVID-19 earlier in the school year, and decided not to come back to the job. That has contributed to the shortage.

Steve Prior started driving a school bus in 2020, and said he was surprised more people don't apply for the job when there is a high demand for drivers.

"I just don't understand why they're short when people are, you know, look at the employment rate and everything the way it is," Prior said. "I have no idea."

He said he finds being a bus driver much less stressful than his previous job in the mining industry, where he worked as an underground supervisor.

"The kids make me laugh in the morning," he said. "The elementary kids are very cheerful and happy."

Prior added he feels safe at work because he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ryan Bazinet has been driving school buses in Greater Sudbury for three years. He said he also feels safe at work, due to the precautions taken to protect drivers and students from COVID-19.

"There are tons of safety measures," he said. "On top of the kids wearing masks and everything like that, in between every single run we're disinfecting the bus with a disinfectant that can kill COVID."

Bazinet said he enjoys the work because the hours free up most of his day, which has allowed him to run a business on the side.

The free training he received to become a bus driver, also allowed him to earn his Class B driver's licence, which has opened doors for some other job opportunities.

In addition to driving school buses, Bazinet said he has taken on contracts for Vale and Glencore, driving 10-tonne trucks.

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has said it is working with its bus operators to train new drivers. It expects it should have enough replacement drivers to meet demand in a month.