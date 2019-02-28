Provincial police have charged a 61-year-old Temiskaming Shores school bus driver after a crash on Highway 11 Wednesday that injured one person.

OPP said that shortly before 3:30 p.m., a northbound school bus collided with a southbound vehicle near Golf Course Road in Dymond Township.

No students were injured in the crash, but both drivers and one passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The bus driver was charged with: