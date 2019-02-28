OPP charge 61-year-old school bus driver after Highway 11 crash
Provincial police have charged a 61-year-old Temiskaming Shores school bus driver after a crash on Highway 11 in Dymond Township Wednesday that injured one person.
OPP said that shortly before 3:30 p.m., a northbound school bus collided with a southbound vehicle near Golf Course Road in Dymond Township.
No students were injured in the crash, but both drivers and one passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.
The bus driver was charged with:
Turn - not in safety, contrary to section 142(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (H.T.A.).
