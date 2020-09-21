The Porcupine Health Unit is asking people who may have travelled by air, bus and rail from Toronto to Moosonee on between Wednesday and Friday of last week to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The medical officer of health, Dr. Lianne Catton, says the advisory is in connection with a positive case of COVID-19.

She says through investigation, the health unit has have learned that there may have been a potential risk exposure to the public related to the following travel:

▪ September 16, 2020 – Air Canada flight 8287 from Toronto to Timmins, especially those seated in rows six to 12.

▪ September 18, 2020 – Ontario Northland bus, scheduled departure time 7:15 AM, from Timmins to Cochrane, especially those seated in the first seven rows.

▪ September 18, 2020 – Ontario Northland train, scheduled departure time 9:00 AM, from Cochrane to Moosonee, especially those seated in coach #2, rows five to 12.

Travellers are asked to actively monitor themselves for symptoms, isolate immediately if they occur, and call the Porcupine Health Unit at 1-800-461-1818 ext. 2919.

While these recommendations apply for 14 days, ending on either September 30, 2020 or October 2, 2020, people are always advised to monitor and stay home if unwell in any way, regardless of any exposure.

Symptoms can include fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, sore throat/hoarse voice, difficulty swallowing, loss of sense of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, or runny nose or nasal congestion.

The Weeneebayko Health Unit says three cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Moose Factory since September 11th, the latest one reported September 21.