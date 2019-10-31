A single-vehicle rollover in Greater Sudbury on Thursday left a vehicle in flames and saw police officers rescue the driver from the burning wreckage.

The crash happened on the northbound on-ramp to Estaire Road from Highway 69.

Just before 3 p.m., Sudbury OPP responded to the call. In a press release, police said officers found the "vehicle fully engulfed in flames with the lone occupant still inside."

The release continued, "three officers grabbed the fire extinguishers from the trunk of their cruisers and were able to subdue the flames enough to pull the driver from the burning vehicle."

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All three OPP officers involved were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

Police said, "preliminary investigation revealed the driver failed to negotiate the ramp, struck the guard rail and rolled-over."

The driver, a 74-year-old Sudbury man, was charged with careless driving.