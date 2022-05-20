The Village of Burk's Falls (pop. 957) sits on a small stretch of land – 3.3 square kilometres – just north of Ontario's cottage country in the Almaguin Highlands.

But despite its relative isolation from bigger centres like Huntsville and North Bay, the little community is booming.

Three new businesses are set to open their doors this May long weekend, and a recent influx of residents from larger centres in southern Ontario has seen almost half of the village's 457 properties change ownership since 2015.

But the positive changes don't come as a surprise to Nicky Kunkel, the village's Clerk Administrator.

"The highway bypassed us a number of years ago, so we have started to rebuild from that," Kunkel said. "Obviously we've had some challenges and struggles, but we are certainly on the mend."

Part of the recent growth has been due to the pandemic, Kunkel guesses, as the community has seen an increase in the number of property buyers from out of town.

"We sit down every year with real estate agents and see where the [buyers] are coming from, what's happening? Where are the lawyer's letters coming from," she said.

"So as much as possible, we do know that the vast majority come from the south."

If there's any silver lining to the pandemic, it may be that people have come to cherish the smaller towns with a slower pace of life.

"I think COVID allowed a lot of people to work from home," she said. "So why not come and live in a rural area, or in the country, stay at your cottage, work from your cottage and just that balance between work and hitting the city streets?"

"We've certainly seen an uptake and we're on the cusp of great development."

That development, she said, isn't accidental. And she's happy to see people and businesses return to downtown after years of public consultation, marketing and planning for the village.

"It's been fantastic to see the interaction and the people on the streets that are coming to our downtown," she said. "I don't know that I thought that it would happen this quickly but I am over-the-moon that the community has certainly embraced it, that we have new entrepreneurs that are coming into the village and certainly that they're reinventing Burke's Falls.

The businesses opening this weekend include and antique shop named The Emporium, and the Yonge Street Thrift Store. Kunkel said two other businesses, a local newspaper and a photographer, are also relocating to capitalize on the downtown buzz.

Another business, the Pulled Smokehouse Welcome Centre Cafe – recipient of the village's Win This Space award – also opens this weekend.