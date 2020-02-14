A lot of people think about going someplace warm for a March vacation. Mexico, maybe. Or the Caribbean.

No such destination for Buck Miller. He's going to spend two weeks cycling for charity on a winter road in northern Ontario.

Miller and two other former professional cyclists, Eric Batty and Ryan Atkins, will set out on their specialized fat bikes on the 750-kilometre Wapusk Trail from Peawanuck First Nation to Gillam, Manitoba. It's a fundraiser for True North Aid.

Their goal is to raise $10,000 for the work that True North Aid does in remote Indigenous communities across the north.

This isn't their first rodeo, so to speak. In 2019, they raised $8,000 for the Moosonee Native Friendship Centre and travelled roughly 600 kilometres along the James Bay Coast from Attawapiskat First Nation to Smooth Rock Falls.

This expedition is going to be just as, if not more, challenging.

Buck Miller says that all three of them have done athletics in the snow and the deep cold, so he thinks they’re ready. But he says it’s still going to be a challenge. (Facebook-Expeditions Ontario)

Miller says the bikes' tires are between four and five inches wide with carbide studs that allow for excellent traction on ice and soft snow.

"Our bikes will be loaded down with waterproof and weatherproof bike packing bags," said Miller. "Basically every space that you see vacant on a bicycle that the human body isn't touching will be filled with a bag holding all of our gear," he added.

That gear includes sleeping bags rated for -40 C, some clothes, dehydrated food, a mountaineering tent, and a multi-fuel gas stove for cooking.

Miller is hoping that the expedition will take from 10 to 12 days but is expecting it to take 14.

"We know that the road is a terrible road. It's not in very good condition because it doesn't get a lot of use," said Miller. "So we're anticipating very rough and slow conditions," he added.

"All of us have been training quite hard for this. So we're hoping that our fitness allows us to stay on the bikes longer than what it normally would."

Miller says the physical demands start with riding a bike at -30 C. "You can't just put super warm clothes on and then get on your bicycle and ride. You'll be covered in sweat. And once you stop moving for the end of the day you're going to freeze."

The goal is to raise $10,000 for True North Aid. (Facebook-Expeditions Ontario)

Ryan Atkins is the current 24-hour Spartan World champion. He travels around the world and races obstacle courses for a living. Eric Batty is a former professional mountain biker and adventure photographer.

Miller was born in Smooth Rock Falls and he's lived in Moosonee, Kapuskasing and Nipigon. He currently lives in Huntsville.

"I love Northern Ontario," said Miller. "To me there's no place like it. I love the people and I've always had a ridiculously deep connection to it."

"A lot of people think we're crazy for attempting this," said Miller. But the goal is to raise that $10,000 for True North Aid.

"We're really excited about working with them, working with the community when we get up there, and figuring out the best way to make sure that every dollar that we raise gets put back into youth and active healthy lifestyles."