Former North Bay Mayor Bruce Goulet dies just shy of 100

Bruce Goulet, who was mayor of North Bay from 1971 to 1973, died on March 13 at the age of 99. (Supplied by Martyn Funeral Home)

Former North Bay Mayor Bruce Goulet died on March 13, just short of his 100th birthday.

Goulet served a term as North Bay Mayor from 1971 to 1973. He started his career in municipal politics as an alderman in 1960 and also served as the city's deputy mayor.

He was among several advocates for the preservation of the North Bay waterfront as a public place. He saw it as an area that would connect the city's downtown and offer access to the Lake Nipissing shoreline.

On Sept. 1, 2008, the city unveiled a sign declaring a section of Memorial Drive on North Bay's waterfront the "Goulet Golden Mile."

"He was a very sweet guy," his son Paul Goulet told CBC News. "A very kind man, but also very diligent and hardworking and a really great story."

He believed he had a calling to public office. - Paul Goulet

Goulet was a veteran of the Second World War and joined the Royal Canadian Corps of Signals in 1942. He served in the United Kingdom, the central Mediterranean and continental Europe during the war.

His son Paul said that, like many soldiers, he returned to his home in Toronto penniless. He met his wife Jackie after he had returned from the war.

"They met at a Catholic youth organization dance and got married and picked a spot on the map that they thought they could raise a family," his son Paul said. "And that turned out to be North Bay, Ontario."

In North Bay, they owned and operated a successful business called Bruce Office Supply. He retired in 1974.

"He believed he had a calling to public office," his son Paul said.

"And when I look back at his war record and how difficult that must have been to come back from the Second World War, I think it was really just a dream come true for him and my mother to be in a community where they could make a difference."