Sudbury police search for suspects in homicide case

Sudbury police say a man who was shot Friday morning on Bruce Avenue has died.

Police were called to the area around 6:15 a.m. about reports of a possible shooting.

A 62-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said he died of his injuries. His name is not being released as police are working to contact his family.

Police said the man was last seen with two other men, dressed primarily in black clothing. Both men left the area before police arrived.

Officers remain on scene and will continue to canvass the area for information and video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.