1 dead following Bruce Avenue shooting in Sudbury
Sudbury police say one man is dead following a shooting on Bruce Avenue in the Cambrian Heights neighbourhood.
Police say it’s believed to be a ‘targeted incident’
Sudbury police say one man is dead following a shooting on Bruce Avenue in the Cambrian Heights neighbourhood.
Police posted on social media that there is an increased police presence in the area, but the suspects are no longer believed to be around.
Officers add "this appears to be a targeted incident."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.